155 New Covid Cases, 12 Hospitalized In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 149 new community cases and six Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, and 12 hospitalizations from Saturday, June 4th to today, Friday, June 10th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports seven active cases at SCC. There are 121 active community cases the same number as last week. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were 120 new community cases.

The spike in COVID will likely continue over the coming weeks. One school, unidentified by public health, closed a pair of classrooms this week due to a breakout in cases. Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman says the latest state modeling projects that California will likely see an increase in cases through mid-July, then plateau and decrease.

Public Health Officials state those who are eligible should receive a second booster and children age 5 to 11 are now booster-eligible. Details about boosters are here. Health officials also share, “We strongly recommend the public to continue practicing protective measures including wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, staying up-to-date on vaccination, washing hands, physical distancing, and staying home when feeling unwell.”

The newly reported community cases this week include 22 cases age 17 and younger and 47 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 10 girls, 11 boys and one other age 0 to 11, five girls and seven boys age 12 to 17, nine women and two men age 18 to 29, 15 women and seven men in their 30s, nine women and four men in their 40s, 12 women and 10 men in their 50s, 15 women and eight men in their 60s, four women and six men in their 70s, nine women and four men in their 80s, and one man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 27.6 from 27.6 per 100,000 population. A total of 131 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 11,184 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 16.3% up from 16.3%.

CDC Covid tracker map reports Calaveras and Stanislaus join Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties in the medium (yellow) community Covid level (of a three-tier system.) The level is determined by the higher of new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. There are 314 high (orange) level counties in the U.S., and there are still 13 in California. When evaluating just community transmission level, all but four California counties are in the highest (red) community transmission level including Tuolumne and Calaveras. A total of 78% of U.S. counties are in the highest community transmission level.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 60s has been confirmed as a Covid death. There are 57 new cases from June 1st to the 7th. The number of cases is up from 35 new cases among residents the week before. They report 34 active cases, last week there were 13 active cases. There are no active Covid hospitalizations to report.

Mariposa Public Health reports 89 new cases, (Friday through Thursday). There are 36 active cases down from 45 active cases last week and no residents are hospitalized with Covid. Mariposa County reports 752 cases in fully vaccinated individuals since April 2021 out of a total of 3,014 cases reported since that time.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The hours of the Mother Lode testing site are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Antigen tests are by appointment and PCR tests are by walk-in only.

The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is expected to launch Test to Treat operations on June 21st after being closed for the Monday, June 20th Juneteenth holiday. The site will be open an extra day on Wednesday, June 22nd. Information on the Test to Treat program can be found here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

The site will also be closed due to the Mother Lode Fair and Independence Day holiday from Wednesday, June 29th through Monday, July 4th. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 5th and will be open Wednesday, July 6th for an additional day of operation.

COVID-19 vaccine for children age 6 months to 5 years is being reviewed by the FDA’s advisory committee, VRBACK early next week. Click here to read more.

COVID-19 Vaccine Individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.