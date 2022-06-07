Todd Schroeder Teams Up With Sonora Area Foundation

Sonora, CA– Todd Schroeder, made his return to performing in Sonora, a article on that performance can be found here. A direct result of that concert was the opening of the Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Fund at Sonora Area Foundation. Todd’s performance moved concert attendees Gary Dambacher and his wife Charlene who were inspired after hearing about how his annual concert supports the program but also a need for a better sound system at the Sonora High Auditorium.

The couple thought a fund at the Foundation would create more interest in the Young Artist Grant Program and Todd’s annual concert, so a donation was made to establish the fund. When donors were made aware of this new fund, several of them contributed.

Gary Dambacher explained what motivated him by saying.

“My wife, Charlene, and I have been continually impressed by Todd’s concerts that we’ve attended since 1995. It’s amazing to us that he and the other celebrities travel to Sonora and perform for the sole purpose of raising funds to enable our young artists and musicians to get a financial start on their careers. The Young Artist Grant, now based at the Sonora Area Foundation, will allow the community to contribute to a much-needed sound system for the auditorium as well as more scholarships for our students.”

Todd Schroeder explains the initial origins of the grant and new partnership by saying.

“When I started the Young Artist Grant in 1995, it was to recognize Sonora High School graduating seniors that wanted to pursue a career in the performing and visual arts. And by putting on the Benefit concert, we were able to raise funds to not only give grants to the students but also to invest in the tools necessary for the teachers to develop the student’s talents. Now joining with the Sonora Area Foundation, we have the opportunity for the community to be involved and recognize the importance of the arts in the lives of everyone in the community. I am thrilled to continue the dream at this exciting new level.