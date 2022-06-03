First Weekend In June Events In The Mother Lode

Group of five children have built and stocked a registered Free Little Library in 2020 at the Joyful Garden Center on Main Street in Jamestown. View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend.

Frist to start the weekend off at Murphys Community Park is a First Friday Concert with Star Dogs with Brian Jirka, food from Mary’s Taco Truck and the Hut is open for drinks. Copperopolis Armory will host the First Friday Concert Series, get all the details in our community event listing here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day for Kids at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, June 4, from 10AM – 1PM. The event features free activities for all age levels including Mason Bee Houses, Make and Learn about Ladybugs, Plant a Sunflower, Bug and Bug Catchers, Make a Garden Lantern and Egg Carton Creatures. Details are in the events calendar here.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, between 8:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M., the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps and the Mattress Recycling Council will host a mattress and tire recycling event. Tires will be collected at the East Sonora at the Greater Valley Conservation Corps satellite offices located at 14993 Camage Avenue. Tuolumne residents are permitted to recycle up to nine car or passenger truck tires. Details are in the event calendar here.

The annual event that supports Michelson Elementary School in Murphys is going to be held on Saturday, from 12-5 PM at the Murphys Park. Back for its 33rd year, the event features a barrel roasted chicken meal, in-person raffle, waterslide and bounce house for kids, games, Root Beer float table, beer and wine, and music. Details are here.

As detailed here there is a Town Hall Saturday focusing on Wildfire preparedness with the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES).

Tuolumne County Friends of NRA are hosting a sold-out event at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

Join retired National Park Service Ranger Mary Anne Carlton as she shares her extensive knowledge of the ecology and history of the Arnold Rim Trail and its environs with the Guided Nature Walk: Get to Know Your Conifers. The gently paced two-mile walk meets at the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in White Pines at 9 am. More details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open for train rides and next weekend there are still tickets for a special photo event in the evening with the Sierra No. 28 and several historic Sierra Railway freight cars, several of which are rarely used. During the special trip, photographers will have the chance to de-train for photo run-bys along the excursion route. Details are here.

The Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market opens at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. It is located one block from Washington St. in Historic Downtown Sonora on Theall Street between Shepherd and Stewart Street. Details are here.

As detailed here next week is graduation week. The first Farmers Market of the season in Angels Camp at Utica Park begins Friday, June 10th at 5 PM.