Graduation Ceremonies Set To Take Place In The Mother Lode

Graduation cap toss View Photo

Sonora, CA– Its graduation season in the Mother Lode, and local high graduates will be taking the stage at ceremonies over the next couple of weeks.

Don Pedro High ceremony will be taking place on June 9th at 5 pm in the gym.

The graduation ceremony at Tioga High will take place on June 8th at 6 pm.

Gold Rush Charter High school will be holding a ceremony at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on June 3rd

Sonora High School graduation ceremony will be held on June 9th at Dunlavy Field. Cassina High School will be holding its ceremony one day earlier on June 8th at the same location.

Summerville High School graduation is going to be on June 10th at Thorsted Field

In Calaveras, Calaveras High School will have its ceremony on June 9th and Bret Harte Union High School will be taking place on June 3rd.

Calaveras River Academy graduation is on June 7th, Mountain Oak had its graduation ceremony on May 27th.