Town Hall Focusing On Wildfire Prevention

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) wants to make sure the public has all the information on wildfire preparedness, agencies available to help, and emergency information during fire season.

A Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall will be hosted by OES on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in the Sierra Building. The goal of the meeting is to inform the public about current conditions, the importance of personal preparedness, and how to sign up for emergency alerts, among other preparedness tips.

“Everyone has a role in the solution,” stated Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Dore Bietz. “So, being ready, having a go pack, understanding when the sheriff issues an evacuation warning or order. What that means and what you’re responsible and legally obligated to do. We just want everyone to be as prepared as possible because of the area we live in and the vulnerability to wildfires that everyone needs to be prepared.”

On hand to answer attendees’ questions after the presentation will be Tuolumne County fire, sheriff, animal control, and Sonora City Fire. Representatives from the Red Cross, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), U.S. Forest Service, and Tuolumne County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (TCARES) will also be available.

“There is a lot going on when we do have an incident, and our first responders are obviously very busy providing a response to that particular incident,” advised Bietz. “So, the more we can educate individuals about how they can prepare and how they can safely evacuate and be ready for the time is very helpful to us and our first responders.”

