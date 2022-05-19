Calaveras County Fair And Other Weekend Events

Calaveras Fair - Archive Photo View Photo

This weekend is packed with big events.

As detailed in Today’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” the Calaveras Jumping Frog Jubilee began today and the new 2022 Miss Calaveras will be crowned tonight during the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, which will be held at the Calaveras Fairground’s Main Stage starting at 8 PM. Details about the contestants are here. The full rundown of Calaveras Fair events including ticket prices, music performances, and Sunday’s Destruction Derby is in the events listing here.

The 5th Annual Westside Tribute Band Brew Fest will take place on Saturday, May 21st at the Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne. The event features live music and craft brews and ciders from more than 40 of California’s top craft breweries for tasting. Ron Roberson, President of the Summerville Bears Quarterback Club was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” and ticket details are in the news story here.

At Columbia the Diggins Tent Town 1852 event is a special living history event that recreates a 1852 tent town from the California Gold Rush. The event begins today and continues through Saturday, May 21, 2022. Details are in their event listing here.

The Promotion Club of Jamestown and Chicken Ranch Casino are hosting the 10th Annual Rods to Rails Car Show on Saturday in Jamestown. The event will feature antique, classic and custom cars lining Main Street, a raffle, Dj music all day, great restaurants, shops and wine tasting.

The first annual Unitarian Universalist Yard sale will also feature a bake sale as well. The sale runs Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 19632 Mono Way as detailed here.

Saturday morning from 9 AM to 1 PM Cal Sierra Recycling is hosting Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection.

Saturday, May 21st is the second Sonora Farmers Market of the season at Theall and Stewart St. in downtown Sonora. The market will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 am every Saturday until October 12th. Vendors who make handcrafted items, sell fresh Ag. (certified) produce and on-site and commercial kitchen food items will be available.

Sign up for the 3rd anniversary of the start of the non-profit Chester and Push Horse Rescue and their 18 Equestrian Therapy Horses with a dinner, raffle and auction. Get the details in the event listing.

