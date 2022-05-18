Westside Tribute Band Brew Fest Returns To Westside Pavilion

The 5th Annual Westside Tribute Band Brew Fest will take place on Saturday, May 21st at the Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne.

Craft brews and ciders from more than 40 of California’s top craft breweries will be available for tasting, including Sierra Nevada, Dust Bowl, Farmers, Lost Coast, Lagunitas and many, many more. Entertainment will be headlined by Born on the Bayou Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute, Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads Celebration of Jimmy Buffet’s Music. The concert will be opened by Southbound and Company Classic Rock Show.

General admission begins at 2 PM and includes the concert, a commemorative tasting cup, and unlimited tastings from the brewers. Designated driver tickets, for those who want to skip the brew tasting, are available for only $15 and include entrance at 2 PM, the concert, and a commemorative water bottle. The taps close at 5:30 PM and the festival closes at 6 PM. Food is available for purchase, cash only.

Those with a competitive spirit will enjoy the cornhole tournament. Buy-in for a 2 person team is $20 through Friday May 20th. The entry cost increases to $25 per 2 person team the day of the event. The preliminary rounds of the tournament will be timed but standard rules and regulations will apply to the final championship round. Winners receive a custom 64oz. stainless steel growler along with a build-your-own 6 pack of beer (per person) from the beers at the brew fest. Tournament entry is in addition to Brewfest ticket. Teams can purchase their entry ticket online at Eventbrite or in person the day of the event.

Pre-sale tickets are $45 for General Admission and $15 for Designated Drivers. Tickets can be purchased at the gate while supplies last but the prices increase to $50 and $20 respectively. Advanced ticket purchases can be made locally at Stogies Gold Country Lounge in Jamestown and Benton Roberson CPAs in East Sonora. They can also be purchased online at www.westsidebrewfest.com.

Please note that only those 21 or over with a valid government photo I.D. will be admitted. Infants, toddlers, pets, glass, weapons or outside alcohol will not be admitted. No refunds. All attendees must wear the wristband supplied and affixed by the Festival staff. Persons without wristbands will be asked to leave the Festival grounds. Festival management reserves the right to refuse service to anyone at any time for any reason and the right to attend can be revoked at any time.

This Festival is being presented by the Summerville Bears Quarterback Club, an approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose members donate time, energy and money in the hopes of creating a program that is safe, affordable and special here in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Please note that none of the money raised by the Club is used to pay the salaries of coaches or any other school employees.

