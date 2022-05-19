The 2022 Miss Calaveras County Scholarship Pageant Tonight

The 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee opens up today and will continue through Sunday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

All three of the Miss Calaveras County contestants were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”.

The new 2022 Miss Calaveras will be crowned tonight during the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, which will be held at the Main Stage starting at 8 PM.

Paytin Curran is an eighteen year old senior valedictorian at Calaveras High School. Curran ran last year and has an Aunt who was once a Miss Calaveras, so this is a bit of a family tradition for her. For the talent portion of the Pageant, Curran will be singing “Popular” from the play Wicked. She plans to attend Brigham Young University Provo in the Fall.

Brooklyn Galligan is a seventeen year old senior at Calaveras High School. Galligan’s family owns a dance studio and she would love to be a role model for the younger girls who look up to her. For the talent portion of the Pageant, Galligan will be dancing to a song called “Sing, Sing, Sing”. She plans to attend Columbia College for the next two years.

Jillian Nord is an eighteen year old senior at Bret Harte High School. Nord has a great love for Calavera County and wanted to run to help get out of her comfort zone. For the talent portion of the Pageant, Nord will be doing floral design. She plans to attend Columbia College for the next two years.

All three ladies will make numerous appearances at all of the major events taking place at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds over the next four days and they will represent Calaveras County at larger events over the next year.

Additionally, the 2022 Miss Saddle Queen Contest will begin at Noon today at the Arena, and the winner will be named at 2 PM.

There are two contestants:

Seventeen year old Krysten Bradford is from Rio Valley Charter School. She plans to attend Biola University.

Seventeen year old Morgan Fautt attends Vallecito High School on the Bret Harte campus. She plans to attend nursing school.

