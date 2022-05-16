Half Dome Cables Going Up Soon

Half Dome Cables - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — With the arrival of warmer weather, Yosemite National Park announces that the Half Dome cables will be up for the season, effective this Thursday.

Because of the attraction’s popularity, the park requires a permit to summit the giant monolith. Most permits are claimed during a preseason lottery, but a limited number are also available two days in advance. More information can be found here.

The National Park Service reports, “If you are hiking to Half Dome, be prepared with several liters of water, good hiking footwear, and a headlamp (with extra batteries). Be prepared to turn around if a thunderstorm appears possible. Stay back from the Merced River, which is running at high flow right now. If you see a bear on the trail or approaching you, scare it away by yelling loudly, aggressively, and persistently. Always keep your food within arm’s reach. And enjoy the hike!”

Half Dome rises 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley and 8,800 feet above sea level.

Also of note, Friday is when Yosemite’s new peak hour reservation system takes effect.