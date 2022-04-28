Update On Yosemite’s Reservation System Demand

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — May 20 through September 30 is the period in which reservations will be required to visit Yosemite National Park during the “peak hours” of 6am-4pm.

Seventy percent of the peak hour reservations became available on March 23, and 49-percent of those passes have now been accounted for. Most of the weekend, peak hour, passes in late May and June have already been acquired, but there are still passes available in July, August and September. The reservation is good for three consecutive days, beginning with the day of arrival that is reserved. The remaining 30-percent of the reservations will become available starting on May 13, seven days ahead of the visitation date.

More information about reservations can be found here.

Any vehicles will be allowed to pass through the gates (fees still apply) during non-peak hours.