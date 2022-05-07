Revelers Pack Downtown Sonora For The Mother Lode Roundup Parade

Mother Lode 2022 Roundup Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA – The music was flowing and the smiles were showing as thousands turned out for the 63rd Annual Mother Lode Roundup Parade after a two-year hiatus.

It was clear that people were ready to get back to the popular tradition after the COVID pandemic canceled the event for the past two years. There was plenty of entertainment for the crowd, with bands strutting their stuff, floats, cowboys and girls, plenty of horses, and all shapes and sizes of dogs. A total of 87 entries paraded down Washington Street in downtown Sonora to the cheers of those lining the street. Bob Brennan is this year’s Grand Marshall, Arthur Schmidt is the Top Hand and Tina Sechrist Randy is the Mother of the Year.

This afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m. is the rodeo at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Regular admission tickets are $22, and $8.00 for children (7–12). Kids under seven are free. For all the information on this year’s Mother Lode Roundup, click here.