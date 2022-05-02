Roundup Week Arrives In Mother Lode

2022 Mother Lode Roundup Candidates View Photo

Sonora, CA — After a two-year hiatus, a full slate of Mother Lode Roundup events will be taking place throughout the week.

Coming up this Wednesday at 6pm at Sonora High’s Dunlavy Field will be the Rick Restivo Memorial Band Review. The free concert will feature all of the school bands throughout the county.

This year’s Mother Lode Roundup Queen contestants are Kyndal Castle, Beaumont Cook, Macy Anne Liotta and Katelyn Rumsey. This past Saturday was the Queen Horsemanship Competition at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds in Jamestown. Typically, the queen coronation ceremony is on the Sunday before the Roundup, but organizers decided to combine it this year with the Calcutta, which is coming up at 5pm on Thursday at the Posse Grounds. Thursday’s Calcutta will also feature the traditional calf scramble auction that helps to raise money for local scholarships.

Hundreds of entrants will be taking part in Saturday morning’s 10 o’clock roundup parade, and thousands will be lining the streets in downtown Sonora.

The two-day rodeo gets underway at two o’clock on both Saturday and Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds (Sunday also features at 12:30pm Kiddie Rodeo). Other weekend events include a Mothers Day Breakfast and Cowboy Church.

