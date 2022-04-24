Roadwork On Highway 4, 49, 108 and 120

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, April 24-30. The local passes remain closed for the winter, daily updates are on our traffic page here.

Utility work on Highway 4 at McKenzie Avenue to Willow Street (mile marker 39.6 to 41.3) The right shoulder will be closed for the utility work scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 4 at the Arnold Byway (mile marker 41.8) more utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Highway Construction will limit traffic to one-way on Highway 4 in Calaveras at Boards Crossing Road (mile marker 47.1) from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road there will be intermittent traffic breaks for transporting equipment for the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here. The traffic breaks are to be expected Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM to 5 PM and Wednesday through Friday from 10 AM to 4:30 PM.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras Highway Construction will limit traffic to one-way Sunday through Friday from noon to 3:30 PM, at Sandy Gulch Road (mile marker 32.7) On Highway 26 at Alabama Hills (mile marker 23) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work on from noon to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 at the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line, there will be one-way traffic control for shoulder work. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 5 PM and on Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 South of Six Mile Creek (mile marker 6.5) there will also be one-way traffic control for highway construction. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM and on Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 at Deer Creek Road to Cosgrove Road (mile marker 10.1 to 11.7) be prepared for one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled on Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

More utility work on Highway 49 at Lumber Avenue (mile marker 19.5) will close the right shoulder on Monday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

On Highway 49 from Gold Rush Lane to the Mokelumne River (mile marker 29.2 to 30.8) there will be more shoulder work from 8 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Thursday.

In Tuolumne on Highway 49 from Woods Creek to Solinski Street (mile marker 17.5 to 17.6) there will be utility work that will limit traffic to one-way from 8 AM to 4 PM on Thursday.

Highway 49 at the bypass (mile marker 16.3 to 16.7) the left shoulder will be restricted for highway construction Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 at Yaney Avenue and Wyckoff Street (mile marker 18.2 to 18.3) one way traffic control will allow for curb and gutter work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday night from 9 PM to 6 AM.

More 108 Highway construction at West Twain Harte/Plainview Road (mile marker 9.6) is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 5 PM and Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM. The work will restrict one of the two lanes.

On Highway 108 from Woods Creek Bridge to the beginning of the Eastbound Passing Lane (mile marker .1 to .5) slope repair and clearing will close the right shoulder of the Highway Monday through Friday from7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to the Chain Install Area (mile marker 16.5 to 17.1) will close the shoulder on the left and right of the Highway from 7:00 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday for utility work.

On Highway 120 from Merrell Road to Ferretti Road (mile marker 31.9 to 32.5) utility work will limit traffic to one-way from 9:00 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7:00 AM to 5 PM.

There will also be a road closure on Veterans Way/E Jackson St, between N. Washington St and N. Stewart St. in Sonora on Tuesday to complete work being done on the Sonora Veterans Hall.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.