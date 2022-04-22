Earth Day And Weekend Events

Park Ranger Kate performs music on the Earth Day Stage. View Photo

There are several events planned on Earth Day, April 22nd, and this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Today in Utica Park in Angels Camp the Earth Day Celebration begins at 11 am and goes until 6pm. Music, a drum circle, booths, speakers, belly dancers, free stuff, and food will be available. California State Parks encourages everyone to celebrate Earth Day by visiting the outdoors.

The Love Tuolumne County event this weekend will kick off with a Rally at the Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion at 7:30am on the 23rd which will include a free pancake and sausage breakfast, gift bags and Love Tuolumne County t-shirts for all volunteers. As detailed in KMVL’s “Newsmaker of the Day” with Nancy White, with the Love Tuolumne County Board of Directors, the organization has put together an assortment of almost 30 projects including the installation of a public Disc Golf Course, refurbishments at Heaven for Kids, Curtis Creek, Standard Field, Soulsbyville Baseball field and the David Lambert Center. Additional projects include gardening at Interfaith, TuoCo Rocks! Rock painting, Cards of Encouragement, Dragoon Gulch, Gold Rush Charter School, and Ferretti Trails. More details are in the event listing here.

The Back Country Horsemen are hosting a Poker Ride in Jamestown this Saturday, sign-in starts at 8 am in the morning.

In Twain Harte at 10 am on Saturday catch all the dogs in the Who Let The Dogs Out Parade.

At Columbia Airport the Young Eagles Rally, offers free flights for kids from 9 am to noon.

Ratto Ranch is hosting an Earth Day event sponsored by the Tuolumne County Land Trust. This year is the 7th event at the historic ranch. Guided tours will explore the unique geology, film history, and wildflowers on Table Mountain. Participants can choose their interest area, a gentle hike up to table mountain offers wildflowers, vernal pools, and views of Melones Reservoir. The event begins at 10 AM, parking is limited, more details are in the event listing here.

The Mother Lode Round-Up Great Steak BBQ is at the Sheriff Posse Grounds at 2pm Saturday.

In Tuolumne at the Westside Railroad Trail, there will be a three-hour guided wildflower walk on Saturday. The Tuolumne River Trust will be identifying some local wildflower species and talking about methods for doing so. Meet at the trailhead at 10 am and walk until 1 pm, stopping along the trail to talk about different species. Download the Seek App if you want to learn how to use a simple digital tool for plant identification. The trail is mostly flat, but with the rain, there may be some slippery and uneven terrain. Bring water, a hat and/or sunscreen, sturdy shoes, and a snack. There are no bathrooms at the trailhead, and the area surrounding the trail is relatively exposed, so be sure to stop beforehand.

Clean California Coupons will be offered by Tuolumne County Solid Waste & CalTrans, District 10 at the Tuolumne County Home & Garden Show happening at the Fairgrounds as detailed here.

The Calaveras County Office of Education in Angels Camp is hosting Calaveras Mentoring’s Spring “Swing-By” Rib Dinner and Online Auction at 3:30 pm Saturday. Get your tickets and there are three locations to get you dinner; the County Office of Education (CCOE) in Angels Camp, the Gateway Hotel at Copperopolis Town Square, or Lila & Sage on Emerald Creek in Murphys.

At the Metropolitan in San Andreas it is opening night for Off the Wall Youth Theatre with 4th Wall Troupe for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Steel Magnolias continues at Sierra Repertory Theatre featuring Truvy’s Beauty Shop where anyone who’s anyone gets their hair done. Steel Magnolias is an American favorite featuring a cast of sassy southern ladies whose hearts are as big as their hairdos, details are in the Theatre section here.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2600 is hosting their Crab Feed Dinner Saturday in San Andreas.

Be aware if you are in Murphys, or if you have tickets enjoy the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance’s Spring Wine Weekend co-hosted with the Calaveras Visitors Bureau. Event guests will enjoy spring bloom, live music, art, vineyard tours, outdoor adventure, and wine tasting over the festival weekend.

Also in Murphys, for one weekend only, Murphys Creek Theatre is performing Every Brilliant Thing. Directed by Traci Sprague and starring Chris Hayhurst, this show brings a heartwarming, gorgeous, and self-aware look at the very serious topic of suicide and how it has a rippling long-lasting impression on the people left in the wake. Event organizers also share “Don’t worry, it’s funny…”

Columbia College is hosting Take Me To The Water on Sunday at 3 pm, it is their Community Chorus Spring Concert taking place at Carkeet Amphitheater.

Chef Dave Ingram is preparing an authentic Ukraine Dinner with dessert. The dinner will be held at the Aronos House at 6:00 pm Sunday and will benefit Ukrainian survivors of the war as detailed here.