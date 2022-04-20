Love Tuolumne County Announces 2nd County-Wide Volunteer Weekend

Come out and show your love for Tuolumne County during the Second Annual County-Wide Volunteer Weekend this Saturday and Sunday April 23rd and 24th.

Nancy White with the Love Tuolumne County Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KMVL “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Love Tuolumne County organization has put together an assortment of almost 30 projects including installation of a public Disc Golf Course, refurbishments at Heaven for Kids, Curtis Creek, Standard Field, Soulsbyville Baseball field and the David Lambert Center. Additional projects include gardening at Interfaith, “TuoCo Rocks!” Rock painting, Cards of Encouragement, Dragoon Gulch, Gold Rush Charter School and Ferretti Trails.

The event will kick off with a Rally at the Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion at 7:30am on Saturday the 23rd, which will include a free pancake and sausage breakfast, gift bags and Love Tuolumne County t-shirts for all volunteers.

Last year over 300 community minded volunteers came out to support over 20 projects. This year’s event will be even bigger.

Volunteers can view information on all the projects and sign up at www.LoveTuolumneCounty.org. The project information is updated daily.

Love Tuolumne County is registered as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. They can provide these services through the generous support of their Event Sponsors: Sonora Area Foundation, FrontPorch, and Adventist Health Sonora, along with many other local businesses.

Love Tuolumne County is a city partner with Love Our Cities, a group founded in 2009 to address problems in cities that great volunteers could help solve. Since its inception, Love Our Cities has garnered over 90 city-partners and brought together 215,000 volunteers who have donated over 900,000 volunteer hours. Love Tuolumne County’s mission is to promote community-wide volunteerism through collaboration among leaders.

