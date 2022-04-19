A Day Into Red Church Project: Construction Halted

St. James Episcopal Church View Photo

Sonora, CA – Work on the Red Church Project in Sonora just began last night, and already it has stopped – thanks to Mother Nature.

Rainy weather has forced crews with United Pavement Maintenance out of Hughson to halt all work for the rest of the week, as rain is also forecast for Thursday (4/21). The project is to improve pedestrian access and circulation at the three-way intersection of N. Washington Street/Highway 49, Elkin and Snell streets in front of the Saint James Episcopal Church project. Tree, sidewalk, and driveway removal, along with grading, is some of the work that will be done, as detailed here in an earlier story. The project has been scheduled for overnight hours to have less impact on travelers in the busy downtown Sonora area. However, motorists will still face delays and possible detours.

Further details on possible motorists’ restrictions will be provided later this week by the contractor. Weather permitting, work is slated to resume on Sunday night, April 24th, at 8 p.m.