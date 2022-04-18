Red Church Project Begins

Sonora, CA– Construction will start tonight on a project that is set to improve pedestrian access at the intersection of Elkin Street, Snell Street, And North Washington street. The project will have planned work hours between 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday. One lane of traffic will be open but with traffic control the delays are anticipated to be minimal. Access to businesses and residences on North Washington will be provided throughout the construction project.

Northbound Snell street traffic at North Washington Street will be at times detoured to Wyckoff Street. When roads need to be closed because of this project it will be advertised via construction signs and weekly public notices, United Pavement Maintenance, the company contracted by the City of Sonora for this project says the construction will be “phased to help alleviate public impact with work starting at Sonora City Hall working clockwise, finishing at the Sonora Fire Museum & Senior Lounge”.

Some other impacts of this project will be the closure of level 1 of the downtown parking structure which will remain that way for the next two to three weeks including weekends. How long the parking structure remains closed depends how the project proceeds. Additionally “No Parking signs” will be placed on Snell Street, along Saint James Episcopal Church, and along Southbound and Northbound highway 49, starting at Snell street and Elkin St and continuing to Dodge Street.