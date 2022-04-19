Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada Above 5,000 Feet

Caltrans Officials Work To Clear Highway 108 View Photo

A strong late season storm will bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet from late Wednesday through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet, from 5 PM Wednesday through 11 AM Friday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet, from early Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Light snow is expected Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavier Wednesday night through Thursday.

Total snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to three feet above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 4,500 feet.

Strong wind gusts as high as 45 mph will further reduce visibilities with whiteout conditions at times. Tree branches could fall as well.

Travelers should be prepared for very difficult to impossible mountain travel conditions, with likely chain controls and possible road closures.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.