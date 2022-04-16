Clearing Underway For Cedar Ridge Fuels Reduction Project

Cedar Ridge Fuel Reduction Project clearing underway View Photos

Cedar Ridge, CA – The sound of wood being mulched could be heard this week in Cedar Ridge.

It was the sound of forest fuels being cleared for the Cedar Ridge Fuels Reduction Project. Crews from Left Coast Land Clearing work near the Forest Service’s Mt. Elizabeth Lookout in the Summit/Mi-Wok Ranger District on Wednesday, April 13. The image box pictures show downed trees being chopped up.

Stanislaus National Forest officials relayed that it is the first action in the forest’s Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape project. The treatments are designed to protect life and property when a wildfire occurs in the vicinity of Cedar Ridge, Big Hill, and Twain Harte. Last year, Tuolumne County leaders held an online meeting to get the public’s feedback, as detailed in an earlier story.

More than 2,600 acres will be treated when the project is completed. Click here for a complete outline of the Cedar Ridge project.