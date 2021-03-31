Public Input Needed On Forest Fuel Reduction Around Cedar Ridge

Inside the Cedar Ridge Fuel Reduction project area in the Stanislaus View Photo

Sonora, CA — In January, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors declared its “highest priority is to prevent loss of life and property due to catastrophic fire, with an objective of reducing the risk through fuels management on public and private lands.”

To assist in developing a plan for fuel reduction in the Stanislaus National Forest near the community of Cedar Ridge, Unique Tuolumne County want residents to join an online meeting on Wednesday, March 31, beginning at 6 p.m. The focus will be to discuss the upcoming Cedar Ridge Fuel Reduction Project in the forest. On hand at the virtual meeting will be county, forest service, and community partners to discuss the purpose and need of the project, work that is planned, and to answer questions and concerns from the community.

Using grant funds, the county will complete a 2,300-acre fuels reduction project on the forest around Cedar Ridge and nearby isolated parcels of forest land. Already neighboring properties adjacent to the project area have been notified that they may see contractors in the area who will be flagging property boundaries, cultural resources, and special plant species in the very near future. Also, survey work began earlier this month with fuel reduction work starting sometime in late summer or early fall 2021.

To join the meeting, click here.