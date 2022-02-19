Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Charges Dropped Against Alleged Child Molester

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Brian Paul Ames

Brian Paul Ames

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A Calaveras County man on trial for alleged child molestation will not return to court.

Already out on bail under a temporary statewide COVID-19 policy, last month a Calaveras County Superior Court judge dismissed all 18 counts related to felony child sexual abuse against Brian Paul Ames. Not due to new evidence in the case but because Ames had died at his home in Valley Springs in December.

While the cause of his death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office pending a toxicology report, Lt. Greg Stark tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We have no reason to believe that there is any suspicion regarding his death. There was no evidence of foul play at the scene.”

Arrested in October of 2018, Ames, a local contractor, was charged with several molestation charges including lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child, as reported here. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and his next court appearance was slated for April of this year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 