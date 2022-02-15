35 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne

Public Health mask message View Photo

Beginning tomorrow masks are only required on public transit, in schools (update here), in care/hospital settings, and indoors for those not vaccinated. Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are highly recommended. The updated masking order and information can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx Mega events guidance, long-term care, hospital visitation, skilled nursing and care facilities visitation guidance are here. Public health recommends fully vaccinated individuals continue indoor masking in high-risk settings.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 35 new Covid cases since Monday’s report, 30 are community cases, active community cases decreased 22 to 153 including 10 people who are hospitalized. There are five newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 66 active inmate cases. There have been 2,398 inmate cases according to Tuolumne Public Health. The first wave of inmate cases reached a peak of 831 cases in 14 days vs. a peak of 775 in the most recent wave. The prison’s inmate population is currently 2,928.

The newly reported community cases include seven cases age 17 or younger and 10 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl and two boys age 11 or younger, one girl and three boys age 12 to 17, three men age 18 to 29, three women and two men in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, two men in their 50s, two women and three men in their 60s, and three women and two men in their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 49.4 from 51.7 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 52 were released from isolation in all 9,955 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 9.8% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health report is expected later this afternoon.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org