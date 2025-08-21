Clear
Local Fire Crews Assisting Large Blaze In El Dorado County

By Tracey Petersen
Coyote Fire burning in El Dorado County as seen from Big Hill Road in Columbia area of Tuolumne County -- Photo by Sarah Cavanagh

El Dorado County, CA — Local fire crews are assisting in battling the 366-acre Coyote Fire that is burning in the Somerset area in El Dorado County, west of the Amador County line.

As the image box picture shows, the fire’s plume is so large that it can be seen from as far away as Columbia in Tuolumne and West Point in Calaveras County. The flames broke out after 2 p.m. along Coyoteville Lane and Cedar Creek Road. The blaze quickly grew in size from 164 acres to 284 and now 366.7 due to better aircraft mapping.

CAL Fire reports that structures are threatened, and an evacuation warning has been issued for Omo Ranch Road south to Farnham Ridge Road

CAL Fire reports that local aircraft, engines, and personnel have been dispatched to help fight the fire.

 

