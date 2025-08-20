Sonora High Vs Oakdale Football Late Start Time

Sonora High School logo View Photo

Oakdale, CA — Anticipated high heat on Friday afternoon will push the start time of the Sonora High Vs. Oakdale football game to later in the evening.

This year’s opener, the annual rivalry game, will be played at Oakdale High School this Friday evening.

Normally, JV football games start at 5 pm and varsity at 7 pm.

Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey relays that the JV game will start at 6 pm and the varsity game at 8 pm. The adjustments were made in coordination with Oakdale High to prioritize the health and safety of student athletes, staff, and spectators.

The heat index is anticipated to rise on Friday afternoon with temperatures well into the triple digits.