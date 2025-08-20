Columbia Woman Wanted After Allegedly Firing Gunshots

Amy Dawn Vermillion View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from the public about the whereabouts of 49-year-old Amy Dawn Vermillion.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the area of Quail Mine Road for what was initially reported to authorities as a “hit and run” incident involving a vehicle. Deputies later learned that Vermillion, of Columbia, had allegedly used a handgun to fire several shots at her live-in boyfriend. He reportedly tried to remove the gun from her hand, and during the struggle, he was grazed by a bullet on his left arm.

The sheriff’s office reports, “Vermillion reportedly made threats to shoot and kill him and an adult male friend of his who was visiting the residence. Both men fled from Vermillion, who pursued them into the home and fired more shots. Both men were able to safely get away from her before she got into her vehicle and began to flee the scene.”

As she was driving away, the boyfriend’s adult son arrived home, and Vermillion reportedly drove into his vehicle on purpose, and then left (hence the initial hit-and-run report).

Officials later located her vehicle abandoned in the Yankee Hill area of Columbia. She is wanted by authorities and still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office (209-533-5815) and not attempt to approach her.

We reported earlier that Vermillion was also arrested following a drug bust in 2016.