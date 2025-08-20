Forest Enacts Temporary Fire Restrictions

Stanislaus National Forest sign View Photo

Sonora, CA—As the temperatures are forecast to hit triple digits this weekend, the Stanislaus National Forest is restricting some fire-related activities in some areas.

Currently, the forest fire danger status is listed as “very high.” Today marks the beginning of temporary fire restrictions in moderate fire hazard areas, which will remain in effect through December 31, 2025.

Forest officials report that with the Forest Order, the following fire-related activities are allowed in the Medium Fire Hazard Area:

1. Discharging a firearm. 36 CFR § 261.58(m)

2. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreation Sites listed in Exhibit C. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(a).

3. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within an open Developed Recreation Site listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).

4. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(h).

5. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order in accordance with U.S. Forest Service Standard 5100-1. 36 C.F.R § 261.5(j).

For a full list of developed campgrounds excluded from the order, click here.