A Bike, Guns, A Brawl And Three Arrested For Kidnapping In Burson

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Burson, CA – A knock on the door of a Burson home led to a beating, guns drawn, and the arrest of three people for kidnapping.

Calls about a disturbance involving firearms on Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., had Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the 3000 block of Burson Road. When the deputies arrived, they learned that several suspects, one armed with a shotgun and another with a handgun, had come to the home and asked to speak with the victim, who they believed had stolen a bike.

Sheriff’s officials reported that when the victim came outside, the suspects began to hit him, causing him to fall to the ground. They then attempted to drag him across the driveway to a waiting vehicle while threatening to shoot him. Deputies confirmed that the victim had drag marks on his clothing and body, along with numerous fresh scratch marks, some of which were bleeding. Hearing the commotion, the victim’s brother came out with a shotgun, yelling for them to let go of his brother and leave, and they complied.

Further investigations of witnesses and the suspects’ vehicle led detectives to San Andreas, where it was spotted pulling into a gas station on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Behind the wheel was Trisha Lupe Neely, 39; and passengers James Eliseo Robinett Jr., 22; and Elizabeth Rae Metzger, 22. They were all arrested for felony kidnapping. Additionally, Robinett Jr. was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon/firearm.