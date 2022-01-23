End Of January Highway Roadwork

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode this week of January 23 to 29.

Work continues on Highway 108 at Hess Avenue/Peaceful Oak Road. This week the bridge work will limit one of the two lanes and the work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 from Sixmile Creek to Church Street/Pine Street one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. The tree work is planned for Tuesday, January 25 from 9 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 at the Parrots Ferry Road the construction continues as detailed here. Roadway excavation is planned to impact Highway 49 from 7 AM to 5 PM Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras at Boards Crossing the right shoulder will be closed for highway construction at post marker 47.

On Highway 4 from Sheep Ranch Road to Rancho Paradiso one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. Expect 10-minute delays Tuesday through Thursday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 12 from Southworth Road to the Whelisma Railroad Crossing there will be one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled for Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 26 at Sandy Gulch Road the right shoulder will be closed Monday through Friday 7 AM to 3 PM for highway construction.

On Highway 132 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line to Highway 49 tree work will limit traffic to one of the two lanes Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 132 at Bonds Flat Road drainage work will limit traffic to one-way Monday through Thursday from 6 AM to 5 PM and Friday they will end early at 3 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.