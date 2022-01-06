Work Picking Up On Parrotts Ferry Road

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Columbia, CA — Construction began last month on a nearly $2-million project at the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 49.

Tuolumne County awarded a contract to United Pavement Maintenance to conduct the work. The project includes widening Parrotts Ferry Road and adding additional turn lanes.

The county is providing an update on the project below:

• Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road will be subject to traffic restrictions for the duration of construction.

• Union Hill Road at Parrotts Ferry Road will be closed January 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A lane shift may be present. Please expect delays.

• The work zone will begin south of the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and SR 49 and extend approximately 500 feet north of the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road.

• The project consists of widening Parrotts Ferry Road, constructing a right turn lane on SR 49, a left turn lane on Parrotts Ferry Road, and eliminating the “swing” lane onto Parrotts Ferry Road.

• Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless otherwise announced.

• Subcontractors for the project include Pacific Excavation, Safety Network, and Chrisp Company.