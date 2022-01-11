Tuolumne County Declares State Of Emergency For Recent Storm Damage

TUD Winter Storm Impacts View Photo

Sonora, CA — The County of Tuolumne is joining over 20 others in California declaring a local State of Emergency related to winter storm damage that occurred in late December.

If ratified by Governor Gavin Newsom, it will allow local agencies to receive expedited state, and possibly federal, resources to assist in the cleanup effort. Board Chair Anaiah Kirk declared the State of Emergency yesterday and it was unanimously ratified by the full board of supervisors this morning.

The action came after the Tuolumne Utilities District relayed to the county yesterday that its infrastructure experienced somewhere between $80,000-$90,000 in storm impacts.

Tuolumne County Public Works also has some potentially eligible expenses.

Of a related note, we reported earlier that neighboring Calaveras County declared a State of Emergency for winter storm damage and it was approved by Governor Newsom.