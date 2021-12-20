31 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 31 new Covid cases since Friday, 25 are unvaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active cases increased by 14 to 90 including five people who are hospitalized, one is vaccinated. The number of active cases has been up from under 20 since the end of July with the lowest active cases being 62 on November 29.

The newly reported cases include six cases age 17 or younger and five cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: two girls and one boy age 11 or younger, three girls age 12 to 17, two women and three men age 18 to 29, four women and four men in their 30s, five women and one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 16 from 15.1 per 100,000 population. Seventeen individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,231 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,469 community cases and 148 deaths. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November, and seven this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne.

A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,245 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

California Public Health is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings to slow the spread of both Delta, the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. More details are here. Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega-events, and issued a new travel advisory. Mariposa Public Health shares the CDC added multiple studies to their Science Brief on Community Use of Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 as detailed here.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be open next Friday, Dec. 24th from 7 AM to 1 PM and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25th for the Christmas holiday. Friday, Dec. 31 it will be open from 7 AM to 1 PM and closed Jan. 1st for New Years Day.

Excluding the holidays, the Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots are recommended for anyone age 16 and older (Pfizer only for age 16-17) Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through local pharmacies more details are here. For ways to manage this fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org