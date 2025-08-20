Pine Mountain Lake Airport Name Change?

Pine Mountain Lake Airport View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Pine Mountain Lake Airport in Tuolumne County may get a new name in hopes of better representing the location and its regional significance.

A proposal is being considered to change it to the Groveland-Yosemite Airport. The county reports that it is part of a rebranding effort to increase air travel and generate more economic activity by attracting more visitor spending dollars for the local economy.

Groveland is one of the closest full-service towns to Yosemite’s western entrance. The county adds that no final decisions have been made, and community members are encouraged to weigh in. A meeting on the topic will be on Tuesday, August 26, at 5:30 pm in the Groveland Resilience Center at 18966 Ferretti Road.

County Airports Manager Tonya Scheftner and other county staff will present background info, discuss the reasoning, and gather feedback.

Responses gathered at the meeting will help guide the county’s next steps.