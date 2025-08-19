Multiple Issues Impacting Traffic

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A person threatening self-harm on Sanguinetti Road and Highway 108 is impacting traffic. Highway 108 has been shut down from Washington to Mono Way. Additionally, Old Wards Ferry Bridge has been shut down while first responders engage with the person on the bridge. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, a separate incident at Jamestown Road and Ratto Road has left a power pole broken in half after being struck by a truck. One-way traffic control is in place, and motorists should expect delays or use alternate routes.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential support