California Adds 15,000 Jobs In July As Unemployment Ticks Up

Sonora, CA– California added 15,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in July while the state’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.5 percent, according to the Employment Development Department.

The July increase followed a downward-revised loss of 9,500 jobs in June. California’s job growth represented 20.5 percent of the nation’s 73,000 total job gains for the month, higher than the state’s 11.3 percent share of jobs nationwide. The state has gained more than 3.1 million jobs since April 2020, averaging 49,252 per month. Over the past year, California added 83,800 jobs, led by private education and health services (up 168,700) and government (up 59,400). Six of the state’s 11 industry sectors expanded in July. Private education and health services posted the largest monthly increase, with 23,100 jobs, driven by the health care and social assistance sector. Government employment also rose by 7,200.

In Calaveras County, the unemployment rate reached 6.9 percent in July, with 16,710 employed out of a labor force of 17,940. Tuolumne County recorded a 5.8 percent jobless rate, with 21,350 employed out of 22,660 in the labor force. Both counties have unemployment rates above the state average.

The statewide unemployment increase of 0.1 percentage points mirrored the national rise. The full job report can be found here.