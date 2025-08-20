Celebrate Teachers Event At Calaveras Big Trees

Calaveras, CA– Teachers from Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties gathered Saturday at Calaveras Big Trees State Park for the fourth annual Celebrate Teachers event, held inside Jack Knight Hall.

The event offered free park admission to educators, who spent the day networking, sharing resources, and exploring ways to connect students with the natural world. Exhibitors included Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Calaveras Big Trees Association, Stanislaus National Forest, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Indian Grinding Rock State Park, and PORTS — Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students.

Mountain Oaks School teachers Corie Ross and Sally Finch played key roles in the celebration. Ross also works as a park aide at Calaveras Big Trees, while Finch volunteers at the park and serves on the Calaveras Big Trees Association board. Both emphasized the importance of linking students with the park’s biodiversity, history, and conservation efforts. Guided hikes through the Meadow and North Grove were led by retired teachers and park docents, who shared their expertise on giant sequoias and the park’s heritage.

PORTS representatives highlighted free statewide virtual programs for educators, including on-demand Zoom lessons and webinars. Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Jared Hungerford, who joined one of the guided hikes, said he is committed to covering transportation costs for Calaveras County schools visiting the park.

“I believe in getting kids outside and hands-on learning,” Hungerford said. “We have such a wealth of natural beauty in this county for students to engage with.”