Regional Heat Advisories And Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Friday until 11 PM Saturday. Additionally, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Friday until 8 AM Sunday.

High temperatures of 95 to 107 degrees are expected.

Overnight low temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

In addition to the Heat Advisories, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Mariposa County foothills, from 11 AM Friday until 8 AM Sunday.

Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of up to 105 degrees will be likely.

This will bring widespread Moderate HeatRisk, with areas of Major HeatRisk.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.