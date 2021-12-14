CDPH Requires Masking for All Public Indoor Settings

Covid Data Tracker ICU beds used for Covid-19 Dec 6 to Dec 12. View Photos

Sacramento, CA – Beginning Wednesday, December 5, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings. Masks are to be worn in all indoor public settings irrespective of vaccine status through January 15, 2022, to slow the spread of Covid-19. The CDPH states the move is in response to increasing case rates and hospitalizations to slow the spread of both Delta and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. CDPH details since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by almost half (47%) and is looking to masks to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays.

Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega events, like concerts and sporting events. Effective December 15th, prior to attending an event, attendees will now require either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen Covid-19 test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

CDPH also issued a new travel advisory effective immediately to recommend that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer says, “Getting your whole family up to date on vaccination is the most important action you can take to get through the pandemic and to protect yourself from serious impacts from the virus and its variants. Testing and masking remain important tools in slowing the spread.”

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 27 new Covid cases since Friday, 17 are unvaccinated.

Tuolumne County’s Active cases are down 10 to 69 including four unvaccinated people who are hospitalized. Today’s newly reported cases had two cases age 17 or younger and seven cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: two girls age 12 to 17, two women and four men age 18 to 29, one woman and two men in their 30s, three women and one man in their 40s, four women and one man in his 50s, three women and two men in their 60s, one woman her 70s and one man in his 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 20.6 from 20.9 per 100,000 population. A total of 36 individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,177 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,394 community cases and 148 deaths. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November and 7 this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne.

A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 16 new cases, active cases decreased to 14 with four hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,482. One of the new cases are age 17 or younger and none are age 65 and older, in total 824 under age 17 and 757 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are 55 more recovered cases for a total of 4,377 cases recovered and 54.86% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. There are 91 Covid deaths in Calaveras since the pandemic began. There were 8 Covid deaths in October, 6 in November and 2 this month for a total of 17 Covid deaths since October in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is moving to the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and will be open on Tuesday, December 14 and thereafter with the following hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots and vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers more details are here. CDPH notes unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from November 21, 2021 to November 27, 2021) Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from November 14, 2021 to November 20, 2021). Unvaccinated people were 13.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from November 7, 2021 to November 13, 2021).

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 12/13 38 9 3,868 60 Calaveras 12/13 14 16 4,482 91 Mariposa 12/13 31 9 1,657 18 Mono 12/13 62 17 1,750 5 Stanislaus 12/13 1,257 239 82,651 1,452 Tuolumne 12/13 69 27 8,015 148