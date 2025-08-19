Dead End Halts Amador County Chase

ACSO arrest speeding suspect that led deputies on a short chase -- ACSO photo View Photo

Amador County, CA – A suspect’s attempts to elude Amador County Sheriff’s Office deputies were unsuccessful, as he was handcuffed.

A deputy was patrolling in the River Pines community on Monday, August 18, 2025, around 8:30 a.m., northeast of Plymouth, when a Chevy Impala blew by him going about 50 mph in a 25-mph zone. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the unidentified driver, a 57-year-old resident of Somerset, continued flying down the roadway.

Sheriff’s officials recounted, “The driver attempted to evade the deputy for about 2.5 miles through the maze of River Pines streets before mistakenly turning down a dead-end, where he ultimately gave up.” They added, “The driver, who failed at yielding and escaping, was arrested for felony evading and a misdemeanor warrant.”