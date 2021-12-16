Warming Centers Closed In Calaveras County

Snow up Highway 108 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – After just one night, Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency officials are closing two warming centers that opened yesterday due to frigid temperatures and power outages.

The centers were scheduled to be open until Friday. The reason for the early closures, according to county officials, is due to the power being restored faster than estimated in the area of the centers. As reported here yesterday, the centers were in the Arnold and West Point areas, where several hundred PG&E customers had lost electricity due to the stormy weather.

Even with the closures, county officials still warn that the aftermath of these winter storms can continue to pose a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion.

County health officials provide these tips for people to stay safe during winter weather:

Stay off roads if at all possible.

Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warming clothing.

Reduce risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow and walking in the snow.

Learn the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.