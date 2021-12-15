Warming Centers Open In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Arnold, CA — With more snowfall heading to the region late today, the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency is opening two warming centers.

They are located at the Independence Hall at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold and the West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26.

The hours are 3-9pm, through Friday. Anyone needing transportation can call Calaveras Connect at 209-754-4450.

There will be COVID protocols in place such as mandatory face coverings.

The Health and Human Services Agency encourages everyone to take precautions over the coming days and notes that winter storms increase the risk of car accidents, hypothermia, carbon dioxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion.