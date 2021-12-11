2 Covid Deaths And 10 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 18 New Cases In Calaveras

Calaveras and Tuolumne County Covid Cases Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports two deaths, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. There are 10 new Covid cases since yesterday, all are unvaccinated, the man and woman who passed away were unvaccinated.

Tuolumne Public Health also shared a Pfizer booster shot is now recommended for 16-17 year-olds who completed their initial Pfizer vaccination series at least 6 months ago. More info can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Boosters.aspx

Tuolumne County’s Active cases are down 5 to 79 including five people who are hospitalized, one person who is hospitalized is vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had no cases age 17 or younger and one case age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: one woman and one man age 18 to 29, two women and one man in their 30s, one woman in their 40s, two women and one man in his 50s, and one man his 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 20.9 from 19.8 per 100,000 population. A total of 20 individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,141 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,368 community cases and 148 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 18 new cases, active cases decreased seven to 28 with four hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,466. Four of the new cases are age 17 or younger and one is age 65 and older, in total 823 under age 17 and 757 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are 25 more recovered cases for a total of 4,322 cases recovered and 54.78% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is moving to the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and will be open on Tuesday, December 14 and thereafter with the following hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots and vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers more details are here.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 12/10 47 5 3,859 60 Calaveras 12/10 28 18 4,466 91 Mariposa 12/10 34 8 1,648 18 Mono 12/10 62 0 1,727 5 Stanislaus 12/10 1,297 133 82,412 1,452 Tuolumne 12/10 79 10 7,989 148