Children 5 to 11 Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccines

Tuolumne Vaccine status by Age Group View Photos

Tuolumne County Public Health reports appointments will be available for clinics on MyTurn starting November 4th for children aged 5 to 11. The CDC information is here. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Governor Gavin Newsom, “Vaccines are how we end this pandemic, and they’re how we keep our kids safe – it’s time to get our children the protection they need from this deadly virus, especially as we head into the winter season.” Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 30 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 5 vaccinated. There are 2 fewer active cases today than yesterday, the 224 active cases include 14 who are hospitalized. Two of the 14 hospitalized are vaccinated. California’s Hospitalization Statistics reports zero ICU beds available in Tuolumne county. They report six ICU beds total and two fewer ICU beds available from the prior day. Adventist Health Sonora has 152 beds total and sends patients to other hospitals in the region as necessary.

Tuolumne Public Health announces they will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9am-12pm and 1:15-4:00 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, details on how to schedule are below.

Today’s newly reported cases had 6 cases age 17 or younger and 5 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 girls age 0 to 11, 4 boys age 12 to 17, 4 women and 1 man age 18 to 29, 3 women in their 30s, 7 women and 1 man in their 40s, 1 woman and 2 men in their 50s, 3 women in their 60s, and 1 woman and 1 man in their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 51.4 from 50.9 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 32 were released from isolation today, in all 5,460 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,808 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports two active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 12 new cases since yesterday with active cases decreasing by 13 to 59, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 2 new cases age 17 or younger and 2 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 675 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 692 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 56% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas on Saturday, November 6, as detailed here. Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

Mariposa County Public Health reports 6 new cases since yesterday with 51 active cases including 11 hospitalizations.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct. 22 – 29) Tuolumne reported a total of 231 new cases up from 172 new cases last week and Calaveras has reported 186 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were eight Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 61 new cases this week down from 66 new cases last week in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/3 61 16 3,591 57 Calaveras 11/3 59 12 3,926 83 Mariposa 11/3 59 7 1,445 17 Mono 11/3 63 4 1,507 5 Stanislaus 11/2 1,670 76 78,658 1,359 Tuolumne 11/3 224 30 7,428 124