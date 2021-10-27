Just Roll Up To Get Flu Shot

Drive Thru Flu Clinic flyer View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health is making it easy to get the flu shot – just roll on up.

The fourth annual drive-thru flu clinic put on by the county health department and Dignity Health, Mark Twain Medical Center will be held next month. At the clinic, the flu vaccine is available to anyone age 10 and up at no cost. Adults 65 years and older and adults with chronic health conditions are groups at higher risk for developing serious flu complications.

“Getting a flu shot each year is a great way to protect yourself and others from the flu. It lowers your risk of getting sick with the flu and possibly being hospitalized or dying from flu,” recommends Dr. René Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer.

The flu clinic is slated for Saturday, November 6th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Calaveras High School. To keep the drive-thru clinic running smoothly, individuals are encouraged to register for an appointment online by clicking here or calling (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment.

Health officials encourage attendees to wear loose clothing with easy access to the upper arm. Not provided at this clinic are the nasal spray Fluzone and COVID-19 vaccines. One requirement is a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

“The tools we use to fight against COVID-19 such as vaccination, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, washing your hands, and staying home when sick work well for the flu too. It is essential in protecting yourself, your family, and your community,” advised Dr. Ramirez.

Additionally, health officials relay that the Flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses. While they have similar symptoms, testing is needed to confirm which virus a person might have, according to health officials. They also stress that people can be infected with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.