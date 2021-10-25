Power Outages Spread Across Mother Lode

Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, Ca — Thousands in the Mother Lode lost power late yesterday, but many of those PG&E customers have thankfully now been restored.

Hundreds are still without electricity though in various areas. PG&E says because the outages are so widespread, it remains unclear when there will be full restoration. The most notable outages include 312 near Don Pedro, 289 in Angels Camp, 272 near Lake Tulloch and Knights Ferry, 100 near San Andreas, 71 in Mi Wuk Village and 65 in Arnold.

To view the latest on the weather advisories, click here.