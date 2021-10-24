The Powerful Storm Has Arrived

File Photo: Heavy Rain In Yosemite View Photo

Periods of moderate to heavy rain is expected throughout the region both today and Monday.

A Flood Watch is now in effect through Monday afternoon for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley. Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the lower Sierra Nevada in Mariposa County from this afternoon through Monday evening.

Rain rates 0.50-0.75″ per hour are expected for a time in the morning hours into the evening with local rain rates of 1.0″ per hour. Expect more heavy rain Monday morning.

Widespread roadway flooding is expected.

The rain could also bring potential mud, ash and debris flows on the 2021 burn scars with possible debris flows on older burn scars. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be alert and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If you live near a recent burn scar, listen to local officials for any evacuation information.

Snow levels are currently around 8,500 feet TO 10,000 feet. That will lower later tonight and Monday morning to around 5,500 to 6,500 feet.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, from 5 PM this afternoon through 11 PM Monday. A Winter Strom Warning has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Monday.

Total snow accumulations of half-a-foot to four feet is likely above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Winds in the Sierra Nevada could gust as high as 60 mph. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and damage to power lines.

Periods of heavy snowfall and gusty winds will create hazardous travel conditions with very slippery

roads and poor visibility in blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls and travel delays, as well as lingering issues from the heavy rain prior to the lowering of snow levels.

Campers and hikers should also be especially prepared for winter like conditions. The weight of the snow can cause tree limbs to break and fall, so use caution when picking a campsite.

Finally, a Wind Advisory is currently in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley through 11 PM this evening.

South winds of twenty to thirty mph will continue with gusts of thirty-five to fifty mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down weakened trees and cause downed tree limbs. Power outages are also possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts for Flash Flood Warnings and/or Flood Warnings.