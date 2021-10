Groveland, CA–In an incident that should be familiar to Groveland residents, who had a similar incident take place 10 days ago in a story reported here, a vehicle has struck an electric pole and turned off the lights.

This outage is impacting 1,555 customers with an anticipated restoration time of 10:15 pm this evening

This power outage is a result of the previously mentioned accident and is not part of any PSPS event