Groveland, CA– A vehicle struck an electric pole in the Groveland area, an accident that has turned off the lights for a little over 2,500 customers stretching from east Groveland and into Chinese Camp. PG&E is accessing the situation but currently, there is no estimated time for power to be restored in the area.

This power outage is a result of the previously mentioned accident and is not part of any PSPS event