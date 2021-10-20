35 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, Clinic Location Change In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 35 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 22 unvaccinated and 13 vaccinated. There are 194 active cases including 13 who are hospitalized. The images from the CDC show Tuolumne County with a higher rate of new hospital admissions with Covid per 100 staffed beds than many other counties in the region and surrounding counties with a high percent of staffed ICU beds being used for Covid patients.

Today’s newly reported cases had 4 cases age 17 or younger and 11 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 2 boys age 11 or younger, 1 boy age 12 to 17, 5 men age 18 to 29, 3 women and 2 men age 30 to 39, 2 women and 6 men age 40 to 49, 1 woman and 1 man age 50-59, 6 women and 2 men age 60 to 69, 1 woman 70 to 79, 1 man age 80 to 89, and 1 man 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 36.6 from 35.8 per 100,000 population yesterday with a high of 37.9 Monday. Two were released from isolation since yesterday, in all 5,086 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,391 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 61% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 1 active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. The CDCR reports 1,646 resolved covid cases at the SCC and no deaths.

Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Calaveras County Public Health has changed some clinics due to upcoming weather conditions. Clinics scheduled for Friday, October 22nd and Monday the 25th have been moved to Copperopolis at The Armory located at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 95228 from 9:30am-7:00pm. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to make an appointment or reschedule. Calaveras reports 18 new cases today and active cases increased by 11 to 45, including one Covid hospitalization. There are six new cases age 17 or younger and no new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 617 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 645 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 54.9% of their eligible population.

Mariposa County Public Health reports 4 new cases, 118 active cases including 9 hospitalizations. The active cases are an all-time high for Mariposa since the pandemic began.

This Week’s Overview (Oct 8 – Oct 15) Tuolumne reported a total of 145 new cases down from 184 the previous week and Calaveras has reported 65 cases down from 77 the previous week. Last week there were three Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and five deaths in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

Tuolumne Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker’s update about COVID-19 Vaccines for students is here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/19 72 24 3,423 55 Calaveras 10/20 45 18 3,707 82 Mariposa 10/20 118 4 1,328 15 Mono 10/20 73 0 1,439 5 Stanislaus 10/20 1,484 99 76,750 1,326 Tuolumne 10/20 194 35 7,011 111