Tuolumne County Names Acting Behavioral Health Director

Rebecca Espino Appointed Action Behavioral Health Director View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials report that Michael Wilson has stepped down as the Behavioral Health Director.

It was noted at Tuesday’s Supervisors meeting that Wilson submitted a letter of resignation back on September 9 and his last day on the job was October 15.

Health and Human Services Director, Rebecca Espino, stated, “We thank Michael for his contribution to the Behavioral Health Department during his three-year tenure and we wish him well.”

No other details were provided. The Health and Human Services Department is working with the CAO’s Office, and Human Resources, to develop a recruitment plan to find Wilson’s replacement.

In meantime, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to appoint Espino as the Acting Behavioral Health Director, in addition to her role as HHSA Director. She noted that she will rely on the teamwork and expertise of other staff members during this interim period, including the HHSA Assistant Director, and the Deputy Directors of Behavioral Health.

She added, “I do want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the entire behavioral health staff who on a daily basis remain laser-focused serving and supporting the most severely mentally ill and also the community members who are in need substance of use supports.”

Espino’s appointment could go for a maximum of 12 months depending on how the recruitment process goes. We reported on Wilson’s hiring back in April of 2018.