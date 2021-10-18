Mostly Clear
Monday Morning Power Outages And Road Closures

By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Rain and high country snow have been prevalent this Monday morning.

All of the area mountain passes are again temporarily closed, including Highway 108 Sonora Pass at Kennedy Meadows, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass at the east entrance to Lake Alpine and Highway 120 Tioga Pass at Crane Flat. It is unclear when they will reopen. More wet weather is anticipated this coming weekend.

There is a power outage in Mariposa County impacting about 543 customers near Lake McClure. Also, in Calaveras County about 52 customers without electricity in the Comanche Reservoir area outside of Valley Springs.

For the latest info about the storm system from the National Weather Service, click here.

